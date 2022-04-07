Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cubs Fly Ukrainian Flags At Wrigley On Opening Day, Support War Victims W/ Raffle

4/7/2022 3:44 PM PT
Getty

The Chicago Cubs used Opening Day on Thursday to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine -- flying Ukrainian flags at Wrigley Field and donating raffle proceeds to victims.

Cubbies officials hung the Ukrainian flags all outside of the stadium ... with roughly a dozen of the flags being placed around the famous venue's facade.

Inside the stadium, Chicago donated proceeds from the 50/50 raffle to Ukrainian relief efforts.

The team also had Ukrainian American Youth Association Choir hit the field before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers to sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

As we reported, Ukraine has been in need of support since late February ... after Russian troops invaded the country.

The Cubbies were able to pull out the victory while honoring Ukraine, beating the Brewers in a 5-4 thriller.

