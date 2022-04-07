Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Says He Lost Limbs in Ukraine Attack

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall says he feels lucky to be alive after suffering life-threatening injuries in a vehicle that took fire while covering the war in Ukraine.

Benjamin just posted a health update from his hospital bed and says he lost half of one leg, plus the foot on the other leg. He also says one hand is being surgically repaired, one of his eyes isn't working and his hearing is "pretty blown."

As we reported ... Benjamin was traveling in Ukraine last month with veteran Fox news photographer, Pierre Zakrzewski, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova, when their vehicle was hit by incoming fire in Horenka, a town outside Kyiv.

Pierre and Oleksandra were both killed during the attack, while Benjamin was hospitalized with severe injuries.