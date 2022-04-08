Figure Skater Kim Ye-lim Does Incredible Spin During First Pitch At Game

South Korean figure skating superstar Kim Ye-lim just took her talents to the grass ... pulling off an incredible spin during her first pitch at a baseball game!!

The 19-year old dropped the skating maneuver during the SSG Landers' home opener against KIA Tigers on Friday ... when she received the honor of the ceremonial toss.

You can see Ye-lim -- who just won the bronze medal at the 2022 Four Continents Skating Championship -- decked out in a Landers 'fit next to the mascot on the field as she preps for the throw.

But, before she shows off her arm, she leaps into the air for an amazing spiral spin ... just like she does at the skating rink!!

What makes it even more impressive -- besides the move being on grass vs. ice -- is that it didn't make her dizzy at all ... and she managed to throw a nice right-handed strike to the catcher.

The crowd and broadcasters were in complete awe and gave her a round of applause ... which was well deserved, especially since there's a long list of awful first pitches by athletes/celebs who HAVEN'T done crazy stunts before their throw.

