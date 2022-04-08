Tyreek Hill Dusts Women's Flag Football Team In Hilarious Video

Play video content CBS Sports HQ

We might as well start giving Tyreek Hill speeding tickets at this point -- the former Chiefs wideout dusted an entire women's flag football team this week ... and the whole thing was caught on video.

Hill -- who recently inked a 4-year, $120 million ($72.2 million is guaranteed) contract with the Dolphins -- is by far one of the fastest players in the NFL ... and has even called out Usain Bolt for a race.

"Cheetah" is living up to his rep ... 'cause he outran the entire Lady Warriors Flag Football team at Hebrew Academy Miami Beach Middle School.

In the wild clip, Hill waits for the entire squad to get as close as possible before he suddenly plants in the ground and makes a cut up the field -- and then it's off to the races.

At the end, Hill even slowed down to give the ladies a chance to catch up to him and pull his flags ... but no dice.

Now in fairness, Hill -- who ran a 4.29 40-yard dash when he participated in the NFL combine -- clearly has the wheels to beat pretty much anyone in a race ... so the Lady Warriors shouldn't hang their heads at all.

The #Bills were so scared of what Tyreek Hill did on this play that on the next drive on defense, although there were only 13 seconds, the played way off which allowed the #Chiefs to drive for a FG and go to overtime to win the game.pic.twitter.com/XZ0x9LtAii — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 23, 2022 @NFL_DovKleiman