Tyreek Hill Traded To Dolphins ... For Five Draft Picks

Tyreek Hill is no longer a Chief -- the speedy wide receiver has been traded to the Miami Dolphins for a mountain of draft picks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter just reported the news ... saying the 'Fins are sending a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick as well as two picks in the 2023 draft to get the deal done.

Schefter added the Dolphins are giving Hill a $120 million contract extension that will make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL as part of the trade.

Hill spent 6 seasons with Kansas City ... where he played in 91 total games, recording 479 receptions, 6,630 yards, and 56 touchdowns.

In his final season with the Chiefs, Hill logged 111 receptions on 159 targets and scored 9 TDs.

The 28-year-old speedster was no doubt an integral part of the Chiefs' success over the years -- they went to 4 straight AFC Championship Games and back-to-back Super Bowls -- so his presence will be certainly be missed in Patrick Mahomes' huddle.