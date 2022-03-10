DK Metcalf's Teammate Confident Seahawks Star Would Beat Tyreek Hill In Race

Play video content TMZSports.com

At least one person thinks DK Metcalf could take Tyreek Hill in a sprint ...

Seahawks defensive lineman Rasheem Green tells TMZ Sports he's confident his teammate would beat Hill if the two ended up racing this offseason.

"I might have to take DK," Green told us last week outside of JLT Performance GYM. "I like DK."

No word yet on if the two NFL stars have actually set something up -- but they've both been vocal about making sure it eventually goes down.

Remember, DK told us last month he'd dust Hill -- and the Chiefs wideout responded a short time later on Twitter essentially telling him to bring it on.

Usain after I warm up on DK I’m coming for you 😈 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2022 @cheetah

DK's battling a foot injury, so the race wouldn't be able to happen for at least a few months -- but check out Green's evaluation on the potential tilt, he seems to think his Seattle buddy will win it.