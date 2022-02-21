DK Metcalf Says He's The Fastest Man In NFL, Claims He'd Dust Tyreek Hill In Race

Play video content TMZSports.com

It ain't Tyreek Hill or Micah Parsons ... no, DK Metcalf says he's the fastest man in the NFL -- telling TMZ Sports he'd dust Hill, Parsons and anyone else in the league in a race.

The Seattle Seahawks superstar made the claim while touring Nate Diaz's Represent headquarters in Fullerton, Calif. this month ... saying flat out no one is faster than him.

In fact, Metcalf laughed at the idea that he'd lose a race to Hill -- telling us, "Yeah. I can beat Tyreek Hill in a race."

Most consider Hill to be the fastest (even if he did lose while not trying very hard against Parsons at the Pro Bowl) ... but Metcalf certainly has a right to be confident.

After all, DK did run a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine, just a few breaths slower than Hill's reported 4.29 time.

The big issue -- DK just had surgery to fix a foot issue, so he won't be racing anyone anytime soon.