WWE's Corey Graves & Carmella Get Married, 'Best Day Of My Life'

... 'Best Day Of My Life'

WWE Superstar Carmella and WWE commentator Corey Graves tied the knot, getting married in front of friends and fellow wrestling stars -- and the ceremony looked amazing!!

Carmella and Corey said their "I dos" together in Florida on Thursday ... after the couple got engaged last year.

Carmella shared a photo of her and Graves from the ceremony ... where she was wearing an all-white dress, while Corey rocked an all-black suit.

"The best day of my life," Carmella captioned the pic of her and Graves.

The lovebirds jumped the broom in front of a star-studded group including some of WWE and AEW's biggest names.

On tap to witness the matrimony was a slate of wrestling VIPs -- AEW star Jon Moxley and his wife, Renee Paquette, were there ... as well as WWE Superstars Natalya, Tamina, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Happy Corbin.

In vintage Moxley fashion, "The Lunatic Fringe" showed up wearing an all-black get-up -- black leather jacket, black pants, black boots -- and a black Cincinnati Bengals shirt underneath it all.

Glad to see Jon dressed for the occasion. 😅

But, in all seriousness, the guests looked awesome, and everybody was all smiles as they celebrated the couple's momentous occasion.

Now, word is the couple is headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon.