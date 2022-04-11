Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Order 'Ham & Yeezy' Pizza on Dinner Date
4/11/2022 2:10 PM PT
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson got a taste of Kanye West on their dinner date -- something that might sting a bit for Ye -- but on the level of pizza, K&P find her ex irresistible.
Kim, Pete, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and a group of friends all descended on Jon & Vinny's on Fairfax Thursday night after "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere party for what Kim called a "late nite snack."
Funny enough, we're told one of the menu items ordered for the table included the restaurant's famous "Ham & Yeezy" pizza ... topped with smoked ham, vodka sauce, red onion, caciocavallo, mozzarella and pickled Fresno chilis.
A source tells us Kim, Pete and company didn't just stop at pizza ... ordering a smorgasbord of goodies -- salad, two pastas, meatballs, chicken parm and topping it all off with funfetti cookies and soft serve ice cream.
As we reported, Kim and Pete were very lovey-dovey at the show premiere last week -- arriving and leaving together -- and Hulu cams were rolling throughout the whole party.
TMZ broke the story -- Pete's gonna have to wait for his first official face time on "The Kardashians" -- cuz they've already wrapped and sent season 1 to Hulu ... so expect to see Pete come season 2.