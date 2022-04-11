Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Order 'Ham & Yeezy' Pizza on Dinner Date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson got a taste of Kanye West on their dinner date -- something that might sting a bit for Ye -- but on the level of pizza, K&P find her ex irresistible.

Kim, Pete, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and a group of friends all descended on Jon & Vinny's on Fairfax Thursday night after "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere party for what Kim called a "late nite snack."

Funny enough, we're told one of the menu items ordered for the table included the restaurant's famous "Ham & Yeezy" pizza ... topped with smoked ham, vodka sauce, red onion, caciocavallo, mozzarella and pickled Fresno chilis.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A source tells us Kim, Pete and company didn't just stop at pizza ... ordering a smorgasbord of goodies -- salad, two pastas, meatballs, chicken parm and topping it all off with funfetti cookies and soft serve ice cream.

As we reported, Kim and Pete were very lovey-dovey at the show premiere last week -- arriving and leaving together -- and Hulu cams were rolling throughout the whole party.