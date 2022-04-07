'The Kardashians' Take Over Hollywood with Hulu Premiere

'The Kardashians' Hulu show has taken over Hollywood -- shutting down several blocks for premiere night -- featuring Kim, Pete, Kourtney, Travis, Kylie, Khloe, Kris and more.

The whole thing went down at Goya Studios Thursday where a select number of guest were invited to hang with the family, watch the first episode from the upcoming series and get eyes on a couple super-loved-up couples.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davison showed up together, though he allowed her to walk the carpet by herself while he waited at the end. In their normal style, Travis and Kourtney couldn't keep their hands off each other.

As for the episode -- you can tell Hulu stepped up production -- from the opening drone scene to the cut-away interviews ... it all seems like a step-up from "KUWTK."

The premiere's main storyline follows Kim's "SNL" announcement, along with family reactions and how she planned to do her opening monologue. She talks about Kanye a lot, and it was clearly a time when the two had a solid relationship, as she even ponders bringing him to "SNL" as her musical guest.

The episode wrapped with thunderous applause from the couple hundred in attendance, and after, guest were treated to drinks -- featuring Kendall's 818 Tequila -- and bites including chicken sandwiches, poke bowls and desserts.

Play video content ABC

A witness inside tells us Kim and Pete did a ton of socializing, but always seemed to find each other to check in throughout the night.