Caitlyn Jenner Says Kim Kardashian Introduced Her To Pete Davidson

Add Caitlyn Jenner to the list of family members Kim Kardashian's introduced to Pete Davidson ... bringing him to Malibu for an official face-to-face.

Caitlyn says she met Pete for the first time recently when she called up Kim to catch up ... which resulted in Pete and Kim making the trek up to Caitlyn's crib.

It's funny ... Caitlyn told the bros on the "Full Send" podcast she actually got in trouble for calling the 'SNL' star "Peter" as a way to be polite ... with Kim laughing and correcting her to keep it short and drop the "R."

Caitlyn says Pete came off as a "very nice guy" but the best part for her was how "Kim seemed so happy." Caitlyn says that's her top concern, so it sounds like Pete passed another family test.

As we first told you ... Pete's met Kim and Kanye's kids, tooling around Sunday afternoon with North West in a pink, electric MOKE car.