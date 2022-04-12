Amateur League Baseball Player Uses Flaming Bat To Hit Single During Game

Here's a video that'll surely wake up the "baseball's boring" crowd ...

An amateur league player lit his bat on fire during a game and then smoked a line drive single with the piece of lumber ... and footage of the play is awesome!!!

A Savannah Bananas hitter hit a line single with a flaming bat. Like the bat was legit on fire. So sick. pic.twitter.com/7hBqVGM8hL — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) April 11, 2022 @Ben13Porter

The wild scene all went down in a recent Savannah Bananas vs. Savannah Party Animals game in Georgia -- when Zak Whalin came to the plate with his bat ablaze.

In broadcast video from the game, you can see Whalin's bat was completely engulfed in flames as he was taking pitches.

He LITERALLY went up with his bat on fire and got on base 🔥 @TheSavBananas pic.twitter.com/M6phO6qULY — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 12, 2022 @ESPNPlus

At one point during the AB, though, Whalin was able to crack a single with the smoking bat -- barely beating out the throw from centerfield to reach first base safely. Yeah ... awesome, right?!

If you're unfamiliar -- plays like these happen quite often in Bananas games ... some have called the team the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, despite being members of the Coastal Plain League, a respected collegiate summer baseball league.

In fact, the team has been known to do TikTok dances mid-play before!!

Savannah bananas are just built different...and still got the strikeout. pic.twitter.com/6gvrxvm1Vm — Kelly (@magikell) April 8, 2022 @magikell