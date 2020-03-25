Mike Trout Hits Insane Golf Trick Shot While In Isolation, '#TIGERVISION'

Play video content

Baseball might be on hiatus ... but the greatness of Mike Trout sure as hell ain't -- he just hit a ridiculous golf trick shot while in isolation -- and the video is insane!!

The L.A. Angels superstar has been following the rules and staying away from people amid the coronavirus outbreak ... and clearly that's given him some time to become amazing with his wedge.

Check out the clip ... the 28-year-old outfielder went upstairs and hit a ping-pong ball straight into a tiny Solo cup!!

You can see by Trout's reaction ... there was no editing there, 'cause the guy went absolutely NUTS after it splashed home!!!

"#TIGERVISION," Trout wrote of the shot.

It could be a few more weeks until players get back on the diamond -- the league has suspended play indefinitely -- but stars across the MLB sure are providing us great content in the meantime.

Check out how Boston Red Sox slugger Michael Chavis is spending his time in quarantine ... dude went YARD off his girlfriend in a Wiffle ball game!!

Play video content