Famous Golf Courses Staying Open Amid Coronavirus, Some No Restrictions

Famous golf courses all over the country are still keeping their fairways open despite the coronavirus pandemic ... with some telling TMZ Sports there are no restrictions on the course.

Golf ain't exactly a contact sport ... and it seems well-known courses in the U.S. know this, 'cause most clubhouse officials tell us they aren't changing a whole lot of policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Most major private clubs -- a la Augusta National and Pine Valley GC -- aren't in season yet ... but officials from some of those courses tell us they're planning on business as usual when they open in April and May.

As for public courses ... the ones that are in-season -- like Bandon Dunes in Oregon and Bethpage in New York -- explained to us tee times can still be had with little-to-no limitations on play.

A few notable public courses in Northern California tell us they're closed due to the "shelter in place" regulations inputted by local authorities ... but the plan for those courses is to open up once the orders are lifted.

As for the Los Angeles area, prior to governor Gavin Newsom's "stay at home" order Thursday night ... we're told public courses were still open with regulations.

Officials from one course told us they removed ball washers from tee boxes, and rakes from bunkers ... and instructed players to not pull pins on the greens.

It seems clear they'll all be shutting down after Newsom's speech Thursday, however.

Meanwhile, almost every other course we spoke with tells us their food and drink shops are takeout only.

Of course, golfers all over the U.S. still want to play -- as O.J. Simpson pointed out in a video Wednesday, it's pretty easy to social-distance while playing the sport.