Tiger Woods Fished Golf Ball Out Of Garbage ... After Miserable Tee Shot

Well, this was a garbage tee shot ...

Tiger Woods miss-hit his drive so badly at a hole during The Genesis Open on Sunday ... his ball ended up in a trash receptacle -- and the dude had to fish the ball out with his bare hands!!

Real common man golf here from @TigerWoods. Just fishing for his ball in the trash. Salt of the earth type stuff (Via @turko816/IG) pic.twitter.com/EWx25IoMSJ — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 17, 2020 @ForePlayPod

The surreal scene all went down at the par-4 third at Riviera in Los Angeles ... where Tiger smacked a drive 294 yards straight into a garbage bag.

You can see in video ... after Tiger realized his ball was buried in the trash -- he reached in and grabbed it with no questions asked!!

Tiger took a drop and still finished the hole with a par ... but the garbage shot was the perfect metaphor for his run in the four-day-long tourney.

Woods finished dead last among guys who made the cut ... carding an 11-over 295 on the weekend -- and it was so ugly, he just had to joke about it all afterward.

"Good news is I hit every ball forward," Woods said with a laugh. "Didn't hit any backward. A couple sideways, but overall, it was -- I'm done."