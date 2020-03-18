O.J. Simpson Begs Golf Courses To Stay Open During COVID-19 Scare, I'll Go Crazy!

Play video content Breaking News

O.J. Simpson is pleading with golf courses nationwide -- PLEASE stay open during the coronavirus scare ... or old dudes across the country are gonna lose their damn minds.

While he continues his search to find the "real killer," O.J. spends a lot of time on the links ... and on Wednesday, he voiced his frustrations with his local course planning to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You don't really get that close to one another on a golf course," O.J. said. "And, I think for some of the older guys that golf as their only exercise, I think it's gonna hurt them if you start closing all the golf courses."

"I'm just saying, and if you do close them, you better open up some insane asylum, get me a bed because I know if I can't play golf for the next month, I'ma go crazy."