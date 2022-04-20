Blac Chyna Claims She Was Joking When She Put Gun To Rob Kardashian's Head

Blac Chyna claims she was just joking around when she pointed a gun at Rob Kardashian's head ... and she says wrapping an iPhone cord around his neck was also in jest.

BC just testified in her civil case against the Kardashians ... taking the stand Wednesday and addressing Rob's abuse allegations leading up to their breakup and reality TV show's demise.

Blac Chyna told the jury she and Rob were celebrating their show being picked up for a second season back in December 2016, with the former couple marking the occasion by throwing around money and "being silly."

Chyna's lawyers showed a video clip in court from the night of their alleged fight, with footage showing Rob wearing a torn shirt. Blac Chyna says Rob's clothing was ripped when they were joking around and being silly, and she says she meant no harm and he never asked her to stop or indicated she was hurting him.

BC then testified Rob was playing video games later that night when she jokingly put an iPhone cord around is neck ... which she says was a joke to get him to pay attention to her. Chyna was adamant on the stand she was NOT trying to strangle Rob.

Blac Chyna's testimony then shifted to the gun ... with Chyna saying Rob kept it on the dresser, though it was unloaded and Rob told her there weren't any bullets in the house.

BC says Rob was eating and on FaceTime with his friends when she came up to him and put the gun to his head ... she says she jokingly said he better never leave her and wasn't being serious.

Blac Chyna also testified her Dec. 15, 2016 argument with Rob started when he accused her of cheating on him ... claiming he was very jealous and would often go through her phone. BC says things got to the point where they had a paternity test taken to assure Rob he was the father, and the test showed he was in fact her baby's daddy.

It's interesting ... while Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, has railed against the Kardashians on social media this week and taken shots at Kris Jenner ... BC kept referring to Kris as "Miss Kris" and said she thought of Kris as a second mom.