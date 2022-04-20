U.S. Government Spent Big Money on Peloton Equipment Over Past 2 Years

Uncle Sam seems to be all in on Peloton -- we've learned the feds have spent big on equipment ... making you wonder if Joe Biden's love of the exercise bike might be at play.

According to federal procurement docs, obtained by TMZ, the government has spent upwards of $220,000 on Peloton bikes and other exercise equipment dating back to the summer of 2020 ... before President Biden took office.

Asked about his fitness routine by @katieglueck, Joe Biden says he works out everyday — he’s a Peloton bike user and he lifts. #IAcaucus 🚵‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UP7W4KveXE — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) July 5, 2019 @dylanewells

In July 2020, the Air Force placed a large order for "Peloton Bicycles/Fitness Equipment" in the amount of $33,366.

Unclear how many bikes were delivered specifically, but considering that the bikes are more than $1,000 a pop, ya gotta figure it was a bunch of them. Later in September, the Agricultural Research Service placed a Peloton bike order for another $26k worth of the bikes.

Then, 2021 rolled around -- when Biden took office -- and it seems like the feds went Peloton crazy ... ordering north of $96,000 worth of Peloton-related fitness equipment, but including a bunch of stuff from Precor Inc. -- a big name in treadmills and exercise equipment that was acquired by Peloton back in December 2020.

A rep for the Air Force tells us they have fitness centers on all of their bases, that include Pelotons and other workout equipment. They said the centers are "critical to the readiness of our airmen."

In the docs, the FBI said their Peloton equipment was for "training aids."

WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki won’t say whether President Biden brought his Peloton bike to the White House. pic.twitter.com/7gB9sippOK — The Recount (@therecount) May 24, 2021 @therecount

Among the agencies who were trying to get their sweat on ... the Air Force (again), the Army and the FBI.

2022 was quite friendly to Peloton as well from within D.C. -- it looks like the government spend upwards of $64k on more Precor stuff ... this time between the Army and Immigration.