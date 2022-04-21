Blac Chyna Cries in Court While Talking About Rob Leaking Her Nudes

Blac Chyna shed tears on the witness stand while testifying in court about her ex Rob Kardashian posting nude photos of her on social media.

BC was back Thursday for the second day of testimony in her civil case against the Kardashians, and the Kardashian's defense lawyer, Michael Rhodes, brought up the infamous naked pics.

The Kardashian's lawyer introduced BC's restraining order filing to the jury, which attached the Chyna nudes Rob posted on the web, and asked her if the filing was a publicity stunt.

BC started crying as she replied ... "It was the only way I could stop him from posting pictures of me on the internet." Chyna also testified she wasn't looking for headlines when she went on "Good Morning America" the day after filing the restraining order.

Chyna continued crying as she told the jury ... "I was already public. I'm supposed to just not say anything and take it? I wanted everyone to hear my side of the story. He posted nudes of my entire body."

Remember ... Rob posted photos of a naked Blac Chyna on his Instagram back in July 2017, even reposting them after they were removed from IG. The saga was during a tumultuous time in their relationship.

Chyna eventually composed herself on the witness stand and answered questions about the dates of their breakup, and a dispute about when the relationship really ended.

The nudes were included in a binder set in front of Chyna and were not shown to the jury, but after looking at the photos BC became upset again and asked for a short break.

