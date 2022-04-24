Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
4/24/2022 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!!
Beneath this cinched celebrity scramble is a teen choice award-winning actress, singer and model who recently attended Coachella, and per usual did not disappoint with her 'Chella wardrobe choices.

This indented performer has recently added 'Director' and 'Writer' to her list of accomplishments and has been collaborating with fellow celebs like Jordyn Woods to create short video content. If she's not on a stage or hustling away, you can find her on open waters, posting yacht and vacation pics on her Instagram page.

Can you weasel your way through this idyllic photo and make a guess on who the scrambled star is?

