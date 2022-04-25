Trevor Bauer Sues Sexual Assault Accuser ... Claims Woman Wanted To Destroy His Career

Trevor Bauer is now suing the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault ... with the MLB star claiming she made up allegations against him in order to ruin his baseball career and extract money from him.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, was filed in California on Monday. The docs show Bauer is suing both Lindsey Hill and one of her attorneys, Fred Thiagarajah, over what he claims are fabricated sexual assault allegations.

Bauer, as he's done repeatedly since Hill initially accused him in 2021, completely denied having non-consensual sex with the woman.

Bauer also, once again, denied ever choking Hill without her consent. He also denied ever punching or scratching her.

Bauer did acknowledge that the two had sex on two occasions -- one in April 2021 and one in May 2021 -- but he claimed over and over again in the suit that the actions during those encounters were consensual.

In his suit, Bauer claims despite consenting to "rough sex," Hill falsely filed a police report against him and accused him of sexual assault in order to sink his baseball career and to try to reach a financial settlement with him. Bauer also claims in the suit that Thiagarajah helped her perpetuate the false allegations.

He also says the two photographs of Hill's alleged injuries were altered and filtered to make them look worse than they were.

In the lawsuit, Bauer said he was filing the action in order to "expose and seek redress for the false and malicious statements and related conduct of Ms. Hill and Mr. Thiagarajah."

He's suing for damages.

As we reported, several months after Hill made her allegations against Bauer ... prosecutors declined to charge the L.A. Dodgers pitcher, saying in a statement, "the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt."