Madonna Drops A Series Of Raunchy Photos On Instagram

Hangin' On to the '90s

Madonna appears to be hanging on for dear life to her youth ... dropping a series of raunchy photos for all to see/remember.

The pop star posted a bunch of photos on Instagram Monday ... posing in fishnet tights with her legs spread open while grabbing her crotch.

This is just the latest from the Queen of pop ... From the looks of it, she's desperately trying to get her groove back.

ICYMI, the 63-year-old singer recently shared a bizarre vid on TikTok ... intensely staring at the camera and slowly blowing a kiss.

A few days ago, she posted a vid at a Burberry event ... gettin' low and showing off her dance moves, alongside singer Erykah Badu.

Of course, this all comes as she's busy working on a biopic on her life ... so maybe her look back has made her nostalgic for days past.