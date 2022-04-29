'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Has Arrest Warrant in Criminal Investigation
4/29/2022 6:24 AM PT
7:13 AM PT -- A source familiar with the case tells TMZ Hardy allegedly left a "listening device" in a girl's home to hear her conversations.
"American Idol" winner Laine Hardy has a warrant issued for his arrest ... but the allegations remain a mystery.
The 2019 'AI' is under "active investigation" by the Louisiana State University Police Dept. ... Ernie Ballard, a rep for the University tells TMZ. The rep declined to elaborate on the allegations.
Ditto the 21-year-old country singer ... who said on social media Thursday, "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans."
April 29, 2022 @TheLaineHardy
Hardy, who says he's "fully cooperative" with the PD, added ... "due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."
It's unclear when Hardy will turn himself into authorities.
