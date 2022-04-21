Katharine McPhee Makes Big Profit Selling Hollywood Hills Home

Out With Old, In With New

Katharine McPhee is now more than a million dollars richer ... cause she just sold her Hollywood Hills home for $3.27 Mil.

The "American Idol" alum first listed the pad for about $2.6 Mil last March ... so she was able to cash in, and get a bit more than the original asking price.

The Spanish-style home has two levels and sits on 3,527 sq ft ... and whoever scooped up the 4-bed-room, 4-bathroom home has now got a pretty spiffy pad ... with oak floors, wood beam ceilings, a built-in BBQ and all sorts of other fixins.

Katharine purchased the home back in the summer of 2017 for just over $2M -- which is around the time she and her husband, David Foster, were first romantically linked. She plunked down some money for renovations, but it seems it added to the value and she got more than what she put in.

Of course, it's no surprise she's moved on to greener pastures ... David and Katharine snagged a bigger home last summer in Brentwood Park for $7.1 mil.

Their new home has 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, and ample room ... more space for their family after welcoming their first child last fall.