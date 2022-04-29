Danica Patrick Has Breast Implants Removed After Suffering From Illness

Danica Patrick had her breast implants removed this week ... saying on Friday she believed they were causing her health to deteriorate rapidly.

The former racecar driver opened up about the surgery on her social media page ... explaining that after getting the fake boobs in 2014, she took them out on Wednesday.

Danica said they were causing her "Breast Implant Illness" -- believing the silicone was slowly poisoning her.

Danica did say she was happy with them over the first few years after having them put in ... but in 2018, she started to notice changes in her health. Weight gain, hair loss, dizziness and more affected her, she said.

Then, in 2020, Danica said "the wheels came off."

"I had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn’t looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know)," she wrote in her social media post. "So I went down the rabbit hole to figure it out. I did every test that could be done."

Eventually, Danica said she did her homework, and discovered the implants were likely her problem.

Immediately following surgery, Danica said she was feeling better -- posting a side-by-side photo to prove the procedure had helped.

"The picture is a snap shot of a couple hours before and a couple hours after," the 40-year-old said. "Within hours after surgery this is what I noticed - my face had more color and less dark circles (no food before the second pic), my face started producing oil again, I could take a 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up."

Danica said she's hopeful her story helps impact others who might be going through a similar experience.

"My belief is, it's not if but when you develop symptoms," Patrick said of people who get the implant procedure done. "Some are right away, others are over 15 years later. Silicone is a foreign object and leaches chemicals."