Dolly Parton Changes Mind, Will Accept Rock & Roll HOF Nomination

Dolly Parton's had a change of heart ... she's now willing to accept her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination after first trying to withdraw from the honor.

Dolly talked about her switch on NPR's "Morning Edition" Friday ... if she's voted into the Class of 2022, she'll now gracefully accept the recognition.

It was earlier this year when Dolly was nominated and tried to take herself out of the mix, saying, “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy.”

She also talked about being inspired to put out a great rock album in the future.

She now says she didn't understand why she was in the running because Rock and Roll was never her style -- Dolly's now learned there's more to it, especially while being up against artists like Eminem and Lionel Richie.