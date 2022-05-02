DeAndre Hopkins Suspended 6 Games ... For Violating NFL's PED Policy

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins will miss a huge chunk of the 2022 season ... the NFL has suspended the wide receiver after it says he violated the league's PED policy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter just reported the news ... saying Hopkins has been banned for the first six games of the upcoming season.

It's unclear what Hopkins did exactly to violate the NFL's rules.

Hopkins did appeal the suspension, according to Ari Meirov, but withdrew it ... meaning the league's ban is now final.

It's a big blow for the Cards -- because when he's been on the field for Arizona, Hopkins has been a superstar.

Since being traded to the team in 2020, Hopkins has logged 1,979 receiving yards and 14 TDs on 157 catches in just 26 games.

But, Hopkins did miss 7 games last year -- including the team's playoff game against the L.A. Rams -- due to knee and hamstring injuries.