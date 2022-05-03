WNBA Honoring Brittney Griner W/ Court Decals While Star Remains Detained In Russia

The WNBA will be honoring Brittney Griner -- one of the league's biggest stars -- with "BG42" court decals this upcoming season ... while she still remains in custody in Russia.

WNBA commish, Cathy Engelbert, made the announcement on Tuesday ... revealing the Griner logo and promising to keep "Brittney at the forefront of what we do through the game of basketball and in the community."

"We continue to work on bringing Brittney home," Englebert added, "and are appreciative of the support the community has shown BG and her family during this extraordinarily challenging time."

The logo features Griner's initials and her #42 jersey number. The league says it will have a prominent place on the sidelines of all 12 WNBA courts.

Englebert and the league also announced Griner -- who's been detained by Russian officials since February after she allegedly had hashish oil in her luggage at an airport -- will receive her full salary this season. They also announced they've granted her Phoenix Mercury team roster and salary cap relief for a replacement.

The 31-year-old hooper, meanwhile, is still in custody in Russia ... and, according to a new ESPN report, the U.S. government says Griner is now being classified as "wrongfully detained" and is attempting to negotiate her release instead of letting her case move forward.

"Brittney has been detained for 75 days," Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said to ESPN on Tuesday, "and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home."