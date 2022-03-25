Lisa Leslie Says WNBA'ers Told To Not Make 'Big Fuss' About Griner To Avoid Her Becoming Pawn

Lisa Leslie says women's basketball players were instructed to NOT make a big deal over Brittney Griner's arrest in Russia, despite the incredible seriousness of the situation ... all to avoid the WNBA star from becoming a political pawn in a fight between two nations.

The Hall of Famer sat down with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, and former WNBA player Chantel Tremitiere for an episode of "I AM ATHLETE" ... where Leslie revealed players were told to keep quiet on Brittney's detainment.

"So what we were told, and again, this is all sort of passed along through hearsay," the 7x WNBA All-Star prefaced, explaining ... "What we were told was to not make a big fuss about it so they could not use her as a pawn, so to speak, in this situation in the war. So to make it like it's not that important, or don't make it like 'Free Brittney' and we start this campaign and it becomes something they can use."

"That's what we were told. And I don't want to say who told us. I don't want to say who said that, but it's been kind of spreading through the women's basketball world."

Of course, Griner was arrested sometime in February at an airport near Moscow after Russian customs officials claimed they found vape cartridges in her carry-on luggage. Brittney -- who could face over a decade in prison -- has been held in custody since, with little information about her captivity known.

Leslie's comments are fascinating ... and could shed light on why Griner's detainment wasn't known by the American public for days, if not weeks, after she was arrested.

Obviously, the war in Ukraine complicates Griner's case. The west, led by America, has levied severe sanctions against Russia, dealing a big blow to the country's economy.

But, Russia does have some leverage against the United States ... and one of those leverage points is Brittney Griner.

Presumably, that's why the women were told not to publicize Griner's situation ... hoping Russia wouldn't find out people cared about, and for Brittney's situation. If Americans demand Brittney back, that pressures the U.S., and therefore is a bargaining chip for Vladimir Putin.

But, not speaking out about their friend is hard for Lisa.

"It's heartbreaking for all of us. We want to do more. And you think should we all use our social media platform and get behind it or not. This is the first time we're in a situation and don't know what to do."

Leslie says she talks about Griner almost every day ... and they wonder if she's being treated well.

"We talk about it daily. We're just like, 'Dang, what's she doing now? You think they cut off her hair? You think she has a bed long enough for her to fit in? You think she's in the room...' We've had full-on conversations about it. Her parents gotta be sick."

Lisa Leslie isn't the first person who has raised the issue of being a political pawn.

We recently talked to U.S. Congressman Colin Allred -- a former scholarship athlete at Baylor (like BG) -- was also concerned about Griner being used by Russia.

