Fans Storm Pitch After Frankfurt Makes First Europa League Final Since 1980

Absolute wild scene in Germany -- fans of Eintracht Frankfurt stormed the pitch after their beloved soccer club reached its first Europa League Final since 1980 on Thursday ... and it was all caught on video!!

The chaos went down following Frankfurt's 1-0 victory over West Ham at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany ... when fans immediately rushed the field to celebrate the huge accomplishment.

In the short clip, you can see droves of fans sprint from their seats in the stands and scatter all over the field ... as the remaining supporters in their seats cheered and screamed in excitement.

Frankfurt fans stormed the pitch to celebrate reaching the Europa League final for the first time since 1980 😲



The image of spectators rushing the field after a big win is not uncommon in soccer ... in fact, storming the pitch, also known as a "pitch invasion," happens more than you think.

Generally, fans will participate in the tradition when they want to celebrate or protest something ... obviously, in this case, Frankfurt fans were elated over their club's win.