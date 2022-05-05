Giant 7-Foot Squid Washes Up on Beach in South Africa

Turns out people ain't the only thing hanging out on the shores of the beach in South Africa ... as evidenced by a giant squid that was discovered, measuring 7 feet!

A beachcomber, who goes by Ali Paulus on Instagram, posted about her finding of the extremely rare squid last week at Long Beach on the shore of South Africa.

Check it out for yourself ... the life-sized calamari reportedly measured over 7 ft long from head to tentacle tips!