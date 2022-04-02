Man Finds 'Extraterrestrial'-Like Creature on Australian Beach

Drew Barrymore, brace yourself, because a dude from down under may have validated what you saw years ago!!!

A guy named Alex Tan was strolling on an Australian beach when he came upon something weird ... something "you see when people claim that they found aliens."

Whatever it is ... it's dead.

Tan thought it might be a possum ... or an extraterrestrial. So far no one has stepped forwards to crack the mystery. It really doesn't look like anything we've seen before, so who knows?

He posted his find, and people were quick to respond. Maybe the best comment, "Experts say it tastes like chicken."