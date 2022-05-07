Drake Makes Huge Bet On Justin Gaethje At UFC 274, Could Win $1 Million

Drake's MMA betting luck might turn around if Justin Gaethje wins at UFC 274 on Saturday ... 'cause the rap icon just put $427K on the Highlight beating Charles Oliveira -- and he could net $1 MILLION!!!

The "Churchill Downs" rapper shared his bet on Friday ... showing off his serious confidence in JG earning the lightweight belt in Phoenix.

"Big Weekend Energy," Drizzy captioned the post.

Now, things didn't necessarily go well for Drake the first time he revealed a bet on a UFC fight -- he put $250k on Jorje Masvidal to beat Colby Covington at UFC 272 ... and of course, Chaos won in a decision.

Drake was recently on the winning side of betting -- he recently pocketed $235k on Drake London being the first receiver picked in the 2022 NFL Draft.