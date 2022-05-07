Hollywood's Hottest Mother/Daughter Duos ... Woah Mama!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
5/7/2022 12:30 AM PT
Famous Mother-Daughter Duos
It's a mom-filled weekend, and these celeb daughters have truly taken after their famous mamas!

Like mother like daughter -- Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, and Jada and Willow Smith are just a few famous dynamic duos that continue to showcase their genetic stardom ... but more importantly their love and admiration for each other.

For look-alikes Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin .... well let's just say, the A-list apple really doesn't fall far from the tree.

Take a motherly stroll through our gallery to see all the famous mother-daughter greatness!

She got it from her mama!

