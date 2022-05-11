Harry Styles Flies In Yellow Costume As He Shoots New Video In the UK

Harry Styles seems to really be on a high as of late ... spotted flying around in a bright yellow costume, as he shoots an upcoming music video.

Harry was all smiles as he did his best impression of a canary -- decked out in yellow bedazzled feathers -- while filming what we're told is a music video in the UK over the weekend.

Reports say Harry actually trained at a local circus, seen in the photos, to prep for his latest project just to make sure he didn't get injured in the process. He also allegedly attempted a walk on a tightrope ... and perhaps got shot out of a cannon?!

Styles latest stunt comes on the heels of an iconic Coachella performance where he headlined and brought out Shania Twain ... the two performed "Still The One" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman".