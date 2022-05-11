Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Pilot Loses Consciousness, Passenger Lands Plane Safely

Airport Emergency Pilot Loses Consciousness ... Passenger Lands Plane Safely!!!

5/11/2022 6:30 AM PT
EMERGENCY LANDING
Sully's got nothing on this guy ... a passenger in a small plane took the controls midair after the pilot became incapacitated ... and by a miracle he was able to land the aircraft safely.

It went down Tuesday at the Palm Beach International Airport. WPBF-TV in Palm Beach obtained video of the emergency after air traffic control received an alarming radio call ... not from the pilot, but from the passenger ... "I've got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

AIR TRAFFIC AUDIO

A serious situation is a gross understatement ... but the dude stayed calm as the tower operator jumped to the ready -- "Roger. What's your position?" The passenger responded with this chilling message ... "I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea."

The tower operator said, "Maintain wings level and just try to follow the coast, either north or southbound. We're trying to locate you."

Locate him they did -- 25 miles from the airport. Somehow the tower operator gently gave instructions to the passenger and the plane not only landed safely, but it was also a respectable landing even for a licensed pilot!!!

Textron Aviation

The FAA has not released the names of the passenger or pilot, and it did not reveal the nature of the medical emergency or the pilot's condition.

