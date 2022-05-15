Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
5/15/2022 12:30 AM PT
You only get one shot to guess who lies behind this celebrity scramble!
The Cincinnati Bengals may have lost the Super Bowl this past year, but it was a huge win for this star who stepped onto the stage alongside his buddy Snoop Dogg.
When he is not spending time on his craft, this mystery man prefers to live his life out of the media, in Michigan, and spend time with his three children.
Can you navigate your way through this scrambled photo and make a guess on who the performer may be? Do not miss your chance to blow!