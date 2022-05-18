Elon Musk Declares He's a Republican, Expects 'Dirty Tricks' from Democrats

Elon Musk might be on the fence about Twitter, but he knows exactly where he stands politically ... he's going full Republican.

The world's richest man says he's been a longtime supporter of the Democratic party, which he says used to be "the kindness party." But, he adds, "They have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."

Elon blasted out his political declaration Wednesday on Twitter -- even as he still mulls the massive $44 billion buying of the platform -- which would seemingly muddy the waters surrounding that purchase.

As we've reported, Musk believes Twitter can be a flagship of free speech ... and has already said he thinks the ban of Donald Trump was misguided, and that he'd let him back on Twitter.

Going public with his new GOP-affiliation will certainly raise more than a few eyebrows ... especially at Twitter.

For now, Elon says he's still doing research on Twitter before he pulls the trigger. As for his political flip -- he says he's now expecting the Democrats to launch a "dirty tricks campaign" against him.