Elon Musk Compares President Biden to 'Anchorman' with Teleprompter

Elon Musk says President Biden is a regular Ron Burgundy -- namely, the guy relies way too much on teleprompters ... so much so, in fact, that Elon thinks whoever runs it is in charge.

The Tesla chief and Twitter-owner-hopeful took a shot at JB this week on the 'All-In Podcast,' where he fielded a number of questions ranging from his attempt to buy the bird app, how he manages his keystone companies ... and also, what he thinks of politics in terms of red/blue.

On the latter issue, Elon made some cracks at 46's expense ... saying, "The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter."

He wasn't done there ... Elon invoked the Will Ferrell flick, adding, "I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it's going to be like 'Anchorman.'"

A few more parting shots at Biden and co. ... EM says that the current administration doesn't seem to get a lot done compared to the Trump days. That's not to say he's a fan of DT, per se, but apparently admired the people working behind the scenes on efficiency.