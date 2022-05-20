Nancy Armstrong Sheds Light on Upside of ADHD in 'The Disruptors' Documentary
5/20/2022 12:59 PM PT
Nancy Armstrong is changing the narrative about ADHD in a new documentary ... telling us the disorder can actually be a secret power.
The Executive Producer joined "TMZ Live" to talk about the new doc, titled "The Disruptors" and the upside for folks who have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which she says is heavily misunderstood.
She tells us she wanted to do this documentary because there is a disconnect between what the public thinks and what scientists know about ADHD from decades of research and endless studies.
On a more personal note ... she's a mother of 3 children with the diagnosis, so she understands how overwhelming and challenging it can be for families.
However, she makes it clear -- while ADHD has some challenges that need to be managed, it also has some pretty impressive strengths. She adds understanding how to balance both can actually be a huge asset.
For example -- on the flip side of things like distractibility, hyperactivity and impulsivity, there are some positives -- such as curiosity, energy and creativity.
ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder, which affects 10% of kids and a rising number of adults in the U.S. The doc follows the challenges of 5 families and sheds light on the beauty behind it all.
"The Disruptors" is now available on Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu TV