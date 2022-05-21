Bill Maher Says Gender Reassignment with Kids Has Gone Too Far

Bill Maher ventures into dicey areas all the time, and he did not disappoint Friday night when he argued ... gender reassignment with kids has gone too far.

The "Real Time" host began his weekly editorial with some interesting stats ... before 1946, only .08% of the population identified as LGBTQ. That number shot up to 2.6% among Baby Boomers. It shot up again to 4.2% with Gen X, 10.5% among Millennials and 20.8% with Gen Z.

Maher says much of the rise in percentages is a good thing ... that people feel comfortable enough to say who they are to a pollster, but his take is that some of the rise is attributed to trendiness ... i.e., it's now trendy to be LGBTQ.

Bill's argument is laced with humor, but at its core, he's saying especially when it comes to kids, their feelings are not always innate ... he says they often react to trends, to friends, to social media and parents should not reflexively take their children down a path of gender reassignment until the child's self-identity is certain. He zeroes in on hormone blockers on young kids, the consequences of which he thinks have been glossed over.