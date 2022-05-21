Man Parachute Lands on Roof, Skirts Security by Jumping Down to Beach

D.B. Cooper is alive and well, it seems -- or at least his Brazilian counterpart is ... because this is the type of stuff you'd see in the craziest of action movies, only it's real!!!

Check out this insane footage that's making the rounds online right now -- it shows a man parachuting down onto the top of a tall, beachside building with an open roof layout ... and sorta crash-landing right on top of it without much apparent injury.

The caption of the video says he landed on the wrong roof, but if we're being real ... there's no other roof around that we can see. So he definitely chose that spot on purpose.

In any case, the dude is recording the whole daredevil moment from a mounted camera of some sort -- one that's hovering above him, it seems -- and eventually ... he's confronted by what look to be security guards who try escorting him away for a chat.

Instead of going along, though ... he says screw it, and jumps from the roof with an already-open parachute all the way down to the beach level, which is waaaay down there. Before long, he makes the leap of faith ... and wouldn't you know it, the stunt actually works!!!