Travis Pastrana Hospitalized After Terrifying Parachute Stunt Crash In Florida

Motorsports legend Travis Pastrana has been hospitalized in Florida ... after he terrifyingly crash-landed into a park following a parachute stunt gone wrong.

The horrifying scene was all captured on video ... showing Pastrana is truly fortunate to be alive today.

In the footage, you can see the 38-year-old jumped from the top of a high-rise hotel ... and appeared to deploy his 'chute just a little too late, causing him to hit the ground with force.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Thankfully, his publicist told WSVN-TV's Frank Guzman he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Surgery went well and he is excited to get home and heal up," the publicist said.

Ft. Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan tells TMZ Sports the incident happened on Saturday morning, when a video crew was shooting in the area of Las Olas Blvd. and Andrews Ave.

"A stunt during that event did not go as planned resulting in a hard landing of a parachutist that jumped from the Hyatt Hotel," Gollan said in a statement.

"The adult male was immediately treated and transported in serious but stable condition to Broward Health."

According to Keys Weekly, the X Games gold medalist has been in Florida this month doing stunts and drifts. In fact, just a few days before the parachute incident, Pastrana was in the Florida Keys filming with a 1983 Subaru GL Wagon.