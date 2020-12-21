Santa Claus Rescued by Firefighters After Getting Stuck in Power Lines

Play video content Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

If Santa Claus is gonna come to town, successfully, he's gonna have to keep a better eye out for power lines ... and he's damn lucky some mere mortals saved his ass this time.

A man dressed as Saint Nick had to be helped down by firefighters Sunday morning in Sacramento after he somehow got his sleigh powered parachute vehicle snagged in some utility wires ... leaving him awkwardly dangling, helmet still on and all.

As for how this happened, apparently the guy's a local who often gets airborne with his motorized aircraft, and he was trying to do something nice for the kids by handing out candy canes from the sky. Seems one of his reindeer led him astray and straight into this.

Santa wasn't harmed, which is noteworthy as this screw-up could've gone awry in a hurry. Sacramento Metro and CHP responded to the scene, and were able to successfully roll out the hook and ladder to rescue the dude ... shutting off power to about 200 residents in the process. Of course, they also poked some fun at the situation on social media.

The jolly one should count himself lucky -- SMF told local outlets that the way he hit the wires and how he was positioned in his seat didn't allow for an electric current to zap him