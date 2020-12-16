Santa Claus Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Play video content Exclusive Cyndi Lundeberg

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Santa Claus is immune from the coronavirus, but the jolly guy is taking no chances before Christmas -- he just got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Santa came down from the North Pole for an unannounced stop Wednesday at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he got the shot.

As you can see, Santa wasn't exactly keeping it low pro ... rocking his regular work gear for the occasion.

So, why Vegas? It is pretty warm for a guy dressed like this. Well, the hospital's honchos say they reached out to St. Nick out of concern for his health ahead of his globe-trotting on Christmas Eve.

Let's face it ... this guy can't risk taking a sick day on his ONE workday of the year.

Remember, Dr. Fauci said SC has "innate immunity" from COVID-19.