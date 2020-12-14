JoJo Siwa Grants 5-Year-Old Girl's Wish with Assist from Santa
12/14/2020 12:50 AM PT
Make-A-Wish
JoJo Siwa made a holiday wish come true for a very special little fan ... and Santa Claus couldn't help but pop in to spread even more cheer.
The YouTube star teamed up with Make-A-Wish and Macy's for a virtual hangout with 5-year-old Ainarah from Virginia, who has a neuromuscular disorder. Ainarah’s wish was to chat with JoJo, but the singer did her one better -- they're now forever linked as friends with matching bracelets.
We're told the adorable little girl and JoJo also chatted about music, fashion and what they want for Christmas ... before the big guy from the North Pole dropped in.
Like JoJo and St. Nick tell Ainarah ... it's been a very different year than we're used to, but nothing can change how awesome and amazing she is.