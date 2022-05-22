Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Swirled inside this celebrity scramble is an American actor who recently made his Broadway debut, and even though he currently lives in New York City he's known for his big Hollywood stardom.

A true professional in the television industry, this father of two has played hundreds of roles throughout his career but playing a surgeon, and friend of the OG 'McSteamy,' is probably his most notable role to date.

Need one more clue on who this rippled celeb is? Just ask his good pal Shonda Rhimes.