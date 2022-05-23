Last New York City Public Payphone Removed
5/23/2022 9:30 AM PT
It's officially out with the old, and in with the new for NYC ... cause the Big Apple's last public payphone booth is unplugged.
Officials removed the historic gem Monday morning -- located on 7th Ave. and 50th St. in Midtown Manhattan -- and it was truly the last of its kind.
And, just like that, no one will be asking for a dime to make a phone call anymore. This marks the end of the New York City public payphone era.
There are still 4 full-length so-called "Superman booths" in Manhattan's Upper West Side -- and, as you might expect, they're essentially museum pieces ... where kids use 'em for Instagram photoshoots.
There is it goes … pic.twitter.com/88L3KEvNcT— Dan Levitan (@DanLevitan) May 23, 2022 @DanLevitan
The city started taking thousands of payphones off the streets, across all five boroughs back in 2015 ... and switched them out for public Wi-Fi hotspots.
The Wi-Fi hotspots allow folks to have free Wi-Fi, along with free phone calls within the U.S., access to social services directory, transit and weather alerts ... and folks can also charge many of their devices.
The Wi-Fi hotspots will reportedly have 5G technology this summer ... making it extremely efficient for New Yorkers.