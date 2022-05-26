The Kid LAROI Performs Outside a McDonald's Before Sydney Shows

Play video content

McDonald's may have found their latest spokesperson, or at the very least a new star to sing their jingle ... cause The Kid LAROI gave some excited fans the ultimate treat outside the fast-food restaurant.

The Australian rapper put on an impromptu show outside one of the franchise's locations in Sydney, Australia ... performing his song "Thousand Miles," asking folks, crowded around, to sing along.

Before singing, LAROI tells fans his record label has pushed him to post on TikTok more, but confesses he doesn't know what to do on the app ... so the sing-along seemed like a good idea.

As we reported ... he surprised fans last month with a secret concert at the Lodge Room in L.A.'s Highland Park neighborhood, just before 2 fans got a little too amped up and had to be taken down by security.