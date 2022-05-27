'Bridgerton' Star Ruby Barker Hospitalized Over Mental Struggles

Ruby Barker, one of the stars of the massive Netflix hit "Bridgerton," has opened up about her mental struggles that have landed her in the hospital.

Ruby posted a video Thursday revealing her struggle, saying, "It's time to be transparent."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 25-year-old didn't hold back ... "I have been really unwell for a really long time. I want to be honest with everyone. I have been struggling."

Ruby wasn't specific about where she's being treated, saying, "I am in hospital at the minute and I am going to be discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life."

Her message came during Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K., so the timing is not coincidental ... "I am going to take a little bit of a break for myself and I would encourage others, if you are struggling, do yourself a favor and take a break. Stop being so hard on yourself."

Ruby explained what symptoms had manifested that made her aware she needed help, saying she was "rage-filled" with "intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me."

She went on... "I was carrying the weight of the world on my back and now I am at the point where I can have a diagnosis ... I can't carry on the way that I was. I need to change so that is what I am trying to do. I want to survive and I will survive. I am going to."